Rehana Dar claims results were ‘tampered’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar on Friday claimed results were ‘tampered’ at the RO office to ensure Khawaja Asif’s victory.

According to unofficial results of 353 polling stations, PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif was declared the winner with 118,566 votes whereas Rehana Dar secured 100,272 votes. Addressing the international and national media at a private hotel during PTI’s program to expose alleged rigging in polls, Rehana Dar said the people of Silakot voted for PTI but the results were changed.

Rehana Dar said she decided to contest the election from Sialkot after police raided her house at the alleged behest of Khawaja Asif. She announced filing a case against District Police Officer (DPO) Iqbal Hassan for raiding her house.

Rehana Dar, mother of former SAPM Usman Dar, appealed to the Election Commission of Pakistan for the provision of justice like Nosheen Iftikhar in Daska.

It is to be noted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) restrained the result of the NA-71 Sialkot over a petition of the PTI-backed independent candidate Rehana Dar.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) served notice to the returning officer over Rehana Dar’s petition and summoned his reply.