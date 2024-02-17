Section 144 imposed in Islamabad

Police of the federal capital says no illegal gathering will be allowed in Islamabad in view of Section 144, which is in force in the federal capital, a private TV channel reported.

In a statement, a Spokesperson of the Islamabad Police said peaceful protest is the fundamental right of everyone, but any illegal act will not be allowed.

He said legal action will be taken against those who would resort to violence.

Several political parties decided to protest against the alleged rigging in the recently held elections.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s election last week did not return a clear majority for anyone but independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister won 92 out of 264 seats, making them the largest group.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament. PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.