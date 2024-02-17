I will never marry an actor: Sonya Hussyn

A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn spilt her marriage plans, clarifying that she would never marry a fellow actor.

In her latest appearance on a private channel’s talk show, Sonya Hussyn had a candid conversation with host Nadia Khan, about her personal life, marriage plan and her idea of a perfect man.

Hussyn spoke about the constant pressure of marriage from people around her, given her accomplished career and life, when she said, “Sometimes I feel like I don’t belong to this generation.”

She continued, “Because I feel mannerisms, class and respect are decreasing in people. The basic ethics that one is taught in childhood, where one is told how to deal with women, what should or should not be spoken about in front of them, how to speak to elders or gestures like getting up in respect of them – all these things, which are rare these days, are what matter the most to me. The family background I am from, nothing amazes me.” The ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor affirmed that aside from these ‘gentlemanly’ traits, she must also have some liking for the person and cannot opt for a completely arranged marriage.

Upon being asked to choose between an actor or a businessman, Hussyn said, “Never an actor, because, as I’ve said before, actors are too self-obsessed.”

“And only one of the two in a couple should be self-obsessed at a time,” she maintained.

Pertinent to note that the actor was previously married to fitness trainer and model Wasif Muhammad for a brief period in 2014. While they never shared the reason behind the split, it was reported that the two parted ways due to irreconcilable differences. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hussyn was last seen in the main role of Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.