Sara recreates Saif’s ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ scene

In a video, Sara is dressed in an ivory lehnga as a bride. She is busy talking to someone named Sanjay on a call.

But, the person doesn’t leave any scope for her to speak, just like in Saif Ali Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai scene when he tried talking to his girlfriend Priya.

Reacting to the video, many social media users were seen nostalgic about Saif’s film.

One of them wrote, “She proofs that why we love and like Saif natural acting.” Another user asked, “Dil Chahta hai Part 2?” Someone also commented, “So sweet @saraalikhan95 recreating your father’s scene.”

Sara Ali Khan is Saif’s first child with Amrita Singh. Saif and Amrita also have a son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, who will make his Bollywood debut soon.

Saif and Amrita parted ways in 2004. Saif shares a close bond with his kids, Sara and Ibrahim, who are often seen meeting and visiting him and his family, including his wife, Kareena Kapoor and their sons, Jeh and Taimur.

Sara will be next seen in the Prime Video original movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan.

Sara Ali Khan, in the lead, will be seen as a fictional freedom fighter Usha Mehta.

The film will begin streaming on the OTT platform on March 21. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Sara’s last screen appearance was in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s song Heart Throb. Her last release was Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Besides Ae Watan Mere Watan, she also has several films in the pipeline. This includes Murder Mubarak, Metro… In Dino and Jagan Shakti’s yet-untitled upcoming project.