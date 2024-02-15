Imran pats Omar Ayub to bat for PM’s slot

PTI leader Barrister Gohar Khan on Thursday said former premier Imran Khan had nominated Omer Ayub as the candidate for prime minister while Mian Aslam Iqbal was picked for the slot of Punjab chief minister.

The development came after Barrister Gohar and other PTI leaders held a flurry of meetings with the imprisoned party chief at Adiala Jail to discuss the current political scenario. In a media talk outside Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar said Imran had nominated PTI central general secretary Omar Ayub Khan – who is in hiding after facing over 20 criminal charges following the May 9 riots – as the candidate for prime minister.

Meanwhile, Mian Aslam Iqbal was nominated for the slot of Punjab chief minister and deliberation was underway over the nomination of Salaar Khan Kakar as Balochistan CM. Barrister Gohar said Aqibullah Khan – brother of PTI leader Asad Qaiser – was picked for the position of the speaker of the KP Assembly. He said the PTI’s nominations for the National Assembly speaker and deputy speaker would be announced in the upcoming days.

Barrister Gohar further asserted that the PTI would not engage in power-sharing with the PML-N, PPP and MQM-P. “Imran Khan has clearly said that the politics of PTI is not for power-sharing but for the public,” he said.

“The PTI is doing politics for the protection of the public’s rights and believes in the supremacy of the mandate and democracy,” he highlighted. “Therefore, we don’t believe in any power-sharing.”

“We will do strong opposition until our full mandate is returned, but we are in the position to form governments in Punjab, KP and Centre,” Gohar said. He also said that the party would hold a peaceful protest across the country on Saturday (February 17) against the “marginalisation of the PTI”, claiming that the party had won a “clear mandate” but it was being “snatched”.

Barrister Gohar invited all other political parties that were protesting the February 8 election results – specifically naming the Grand Democratic Alliance, Jamaat-i-Islami, Jamiat-i-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan and Awami National Party – to join the PTI.

He added that the PTI would record a peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon and requested the public to participate in it. “These elections were very critical […] and we won’t let our mandate be stolen.”

Meanwhile, in response to a question, Gohar refuted reports regarding talks with the PPP and a coalition with the PTI-Parliamentarians. He also urged the Election Commission of Pakistan and the judiciary to fix petitions filed by the party against alleged rigging in several constituencies, saying that a delay in the same would affect the “larger mandate”.

Earlier in the day, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser said Imran had given him an “assignment” to engage with all political parties protesting the election results, specifically mentioning Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s JUI-F, the Awami National Party and Qaumi Wattan Party. “We want to form a strategy together because these were the worst elections in the history of Pakistan,” the PTI leader said outside Adiala Jail. A day earlier, Qaiser had petitioned the Islamabad High Court seeking permission to meet Imran. In a media talk, Qaiser alleged that the Feb 8 polls had no credibility both locally and internationally.