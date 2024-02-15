Daily Times

Your right to know Friday, February 16, 2024


Firdous Ashiq seeks forgiveness, Not for the slap

News Desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved the decision after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan sought a written apology from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case for slapping police personnel on polling day.

Firdous Ashiq Awan submitted a written reply to the ECP. ECP Sindh member Nasir Durrani inquired who Firdous was to take the law into her hands and commented ECP did not expect a slap from her.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “There were 381 polling stations in my constituency, this incident did not happen anywhere else.” “There was a strange atmosphere at the polling stations. It was the law’s job to protect me, the crowd was harassing me. The police were spectators but I apologize to the cop,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said. Member Sindh Nisar Durrani and Member Balochistan Muhammad Shah Jatoi heard the case.

