Firdous Ashiq seeks forgiveness, Not for the slap

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved the decision after Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Firdous Ashiq Awan sought a written apology from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case for slapping police personnel on polling day.

Firdous Ashiq Awan submitted a written reply to the ECP. ECP Sindh member Nasir Durrani inquired who Firdous was to take the law into her hands and commented ECP did not expect a slap from her.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said: “There were 381 polling stations in my constituency, this incident did not happen anywhere else.” “There was a strange atmosphere at the polling stations. It was the law’s job to protect me, the crowd was harassing me. The police were spectators but I apologize to the cop,” Firdous Ashiq Awan said. Member Sindh Nisar Durrani and Member Balochistan Muhammad Shah Jatoi heard the case.