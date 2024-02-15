Just flowers are not enough: Dananeer

Showbiz starlet Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri girl makes it clear that flowers are not enough to impress her this Valentine’s Day. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, Dananeer Mobeen posted a new lip-sync reel for Valentine’s Day, making it clear, what it needs to impress the pawri girl. She mouthed the lyrics, ‘Usse Kaho Jaye Chaand Le Ke Aaye’ of the Bollywood song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aye’ from the romance musical ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ in the clip. “Flowers are just not going to cut it in 2024,” she wrote in the caption of the clip, with the text overlay, “When you want Chaand (moon), not flowers on Valentine’s Day.” The now-viral reel has been watched by more than a million Instagrammers in just a couple of hours and received love from her fans in the form of likes and comments. Notably, Dananeer Mobeen is not only one of the most popular influencers on social media with over 3.8 million followers on her official Instagram account, she smoothly made a transition to the showbiz industry and appeared in a number of dramas. Her debut title was ARY Digital’s mega-buster drama serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, alongside an ensemble cast.