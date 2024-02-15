3RD KHI awards garner resounding response

The 3rd edition of K-Electric’s KHI Awards – a platform that honors the unwavering resilience of welfare organizations at the forefront of supporting the megacity – closed its call for applications with over 150 entries.

Since 2020, Pakistan and Karachi have met with consecutive challenges from COVID-19 and floods resulting from record-breaking rains. Currently, inflation and volatile economic circumstances are also bringing on donor fatigue. Amid such circumstances, Karachi’s resilience shows in the efforts of individuals and organizations working untiringly to uplift those in need. KE has been supporting these organizations through the KHI Awards since 2021, with 74 organizations positively impacting the lives of more than 17 million people thus far across multiple categories. With more than 150 submitted entries, this positive response to the third edition is a testament to the credibility of the platform which also serves as a reminder to extend our generosity during strenuous and stressful economic periods.

KE believes in a holistic approach to corporate social responsibility and takes pride in playing an enabling role in urban development, human welfare, and environmental stewardship. Such efforts coalesce with KE’s core values of giving back to its people and communities. The received entries will undergo a rigorous evaluation process by an expert jury of industry and community leaders. The process is also independently audited by EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants, a member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited, to ensure transparency in the process.