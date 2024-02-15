PPP fallout: Lahore chief quits after Bilawal loss

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) President Lahore Aslam Gill resigned over Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s defeat in NA 127 to PMLN candidate Atta Tarrar. Sources familiar with the situation claimed that Aslam Gill’s resignation was demanded by the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the PPP which sought a detailed inquiry into the party chairman’s defeat. Sources claimed that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was very angry over the low votes in NA-127. According to unofficial results, PML-N’s Ata Tarar bagged 98,210 votes followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar with 82,230 votes and Bilawal in third place with 15,005 votes.