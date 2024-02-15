Loud Plans

For most of last year, state authorities did not tire of tooting the horn about a record wheat harvest, which would lead to at least a one million reduction in Pakistan’s import needs. On Tuesday, however, the Economic Coordination Committee greenlit a proposal to import wheat submitted by an energetic ministry of commerce in an attempt to bolster the exports of value-added flour.

Considering the thriving case study of Bangladesh whose cotton apparel exports are grasping for the coveted top slot despite being the third largest importer of raw cotton in the world, the fact that Pakistan has finally seen the wisdom in upgrading its capacity to produce better and more expensive exports does call for reluctant celebrations. However, what contingency plans is Islamabad holding up its sleeve in the wake of an unusually dry winter that has eaten away all hopes of meeting wheat production targets? In a country that is perpetually fighting to secure its food supply, even the slightest of change in dynamics can bring about unimaginable horrors.

If going by the World Bank’s prescription to work towards reducing hunger levels, the government would have to contemplate a reduced role in the wheat market. Although the policy note restricts itself to distortions in prices, what safeguards can the administration put in place to ensure other actors do not speculate on plans to increase earnings through flour exports and manipulate the local market?

There’s enough to learn from the sugar fiasco where exports continued last year despite an astonishing 100 per cent increase in domestic prices. In an ideal world, the government is supposed to ensure sustainable food availability in rural and urban markets at stable and affordable prices. But how can any such priorities be focused on in a country where finances are perpetually hitting rock-bottom and diminished food supplies do find one way or another to stare you in the face? *