Election 2024: Gallup survey report proven correct

Islamabad: (Web Desk) The survey conducted by Pakistan Gallup Report regarding general elections 2024 has proved to be absolutely correct. In a report published by Gallup on January 10, 2024, elections were predicted for the country’s three major parties.

According to the previous Gallup report, independent candidates will win 34 percent of seats in Punjab, Muslim League-N 32 percent and Pakistan Peoples Party 6 percent. A report published by Gallup on February 12 after the election proved to be correct. Independent candidate’s seats increased by 1% to 35%, Muslim League-N increased by 1% to 33%, while PPP’s seats remained at 6%.

According to the Gallup report before the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, independent candidates will get 45 percent, Jamaat-e-Islami 15 percent, Muslim League-N 9 percent, People’s Party 60 percent and Awami Muslim League Party 7 percent. The independent candidate got 44% seats less than 45%, Jamaat-e-Islami 15%, Muslim League-N 9%, People’s Party 6% less than Awami Muslim League Party got 7% seats.

According to the Gallup report, the Pakistan People’s Party will get 44 percent of the seats in Sindh, while after the elections, this estimate in the Gallup report proved correct and the People’s Party managed to get 44 percent of the seats.

In March 2023, the popularity of independent candidates in Punjab was 45 percent, which decreased to 34 percent in December, while the popularity of Muslim League-N was 24 percent in March 2023, which increased to 32 percent in December. In March 2023, the popularity of the People’s Party in Sindh is 42 percent, independent candidate 19 percent and Muslim League-N 4 percent. A post-election Gallup report survey proves that Pakistan conducted fair and transparent elections