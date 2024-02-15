Mohammad Hafeez’s role as director of cricket in PCB is over

Mohammad Hafeez’s role as director of cricket in the Pakistan Cricket Board has ended.

According to reports, the former Test captain has been given a clear message by the board’s top officials that his services will not be required in the near future.

43-year-old Muhammad Hafeez left for the Australia tour in December 2023 as director of cricket, but before the end of the New Zealand tour, Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, the head of the PCB management committee, resigned from his position, not to be associated with his board. Mohammad Hafeez suffered a lot.

The manner in which Muhammad Hafeez operated under Zaka Ashraf’s chairmanship was a cause of great concern to some board officials, the first practical example of which was seen at the end of the tour, when he met Acting Chairman PCB. After that, Mohammad Hafeez was not given a platform on the detailed media briefing of the tour, after which it was reported that Chief Executive Salman Naseer and International Director Usman Wahla were not feeling very well with Mohammad Hafeez as Director of Cricket and all this. The latest escalation in the situation came when, according to reports, Mohammad Hafeez could not meet the new Chairman PCB Mohsin Raza Naqvi despite his efforts.

In this context, after repeatedly contacting Nabila and Media Director Alia Rashid in the Chairman’s office, they could not get an encouraging response.

Now he has received a clear message from Chief Executive Salman Naseer that the chairman does not seem willing to give him more time as a director and wants to have a foreign coaching staff with a different mindset.