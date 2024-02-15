Firdous Ashiq Awan apologizes for slapping policeman case

Leader of Isthkam-e- Pakistan Party, Firdous Ashiq Awan, apologized in writing in the case of slapping a policeman.

A two-member bench headed by Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani heard the case of slapping a policeman against Firdous Ashiq Awan in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, a written response was submitted to the Election Commission on behalf of Firdous Ashiq Awan and the slapped police officer.

During the hearing, Member Election Commission of Sindh asked Firdous Ashiq that who are you to take action against law?

On this, Firdous Ashiq said in her statement that there were do stamps at papers in the polling stations, there was a strange atmosphere, the gambling was wrong, I apologize for it, the law was protecting me, the crowd was harassing me.

In response, Firdous Ashiq Awan further said that the police were spectators but I apologize.

On this, Member Election Commission Sindh Nisar Durrani said that we did not expect to slap you.

According to the ECP bench, the Election Commission will issue the order for today’s hearing later.

Firdous Ashiq Awan, while speaking to the media after the hearing, said that he has requested the Election Commission to review the conditions before and after the slapping.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that this incident happened in extreme emotions, it was sad, it should not have happened, it was the responsibility of the policeman to protect me.

She further said that the policeman was working on the instructions of the opponents.

It should be remembered that earlier Firdous Ashiq Awan had put his position before the public through a video statement on his X account on February 10.