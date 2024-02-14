No ‘U-Turns’ for Nawaz on lead position

Maryam Nawaz, Chief Organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has refuted claims about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif stepping away from politics, stating there is no truth to the speculation.

Taking to X, Maryam posted, “If not accepting the prime minister’s position creating an impression that Nawaz Sharif is distancing himself from politics. There is no truth to that.”

She asserted that in the next five years, the PML-N supremo not only plans to actively participate in politics but also aims to supervise government affairs both at the Centre and in Punjab. Explaining Nawaz’s decision not to become the prime minister, she said that PML-N had a clear majority during his father’s three terms.

“He (Nawaz) had even said during his speeches [before elections] that he would not become part of a coalition government. Those familiar with Nawaz Sharif’s principles would understand his stance,” she added.

Furthermore, she affirmed, “Shehbaz Sharif and I are his soldiers, bound by his command. We will work under his leadership and supervision. May Allah grant us success. Ameen.”

For years, PML-N and its leaders have been shouting slogans of “Wazeer-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif” – PM [would be] Nawaz Sharif. Even, when Shehbaz was the prime minister and during the election campaign, the party projected Nawaz as the next prime minister if PML-N comes to power.

However, it seems, the split mandate and the last-minute adjustments left him with no other option but to nominate his brother assume a new role for himself: the person who nominates people on key positions.

“Nawaz Sharif will assist both Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz,” Marriyum Aurangzeb, PML-N spokesperson, shared with the media, adding, “He will help both in their jobs.” To a question if the jailed PTI founding chairman, Imran Khan, just ended Nawaz’s political career by forcing him to change plans seeing the split mandate in the polls, Marriyum refuted by saying that it is Nawaz, who is still nominating people on the premium and most powerful positions in the country. “Nawaz Sharif is very much playing on the front foot,” Marriyum said in response to a question if he would continue playing his political role from behind the scene.

Soon after the PML-N decided that Shehbaz and Maryam would lead the federal and Punjab governments, the social media was abuzz with questions if Nawaz’s political career was finally over. To the question if Nawaz was eying the office of President for himself, Marriyum replied in negative.