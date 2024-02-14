Pakistan election under Biden scrutiny

President of United States Joe Biden is aware of the general election held on February 8 in Pakistan, media reported quoting the White House secretary.

The Press Secretary of White House Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference, that the President is very much aware of millions of Pakistanis who turned out to vote last week, including record numbers of Pakistani women, members of religious and ethnic minority groups, and young voters. She congratulated the Pakistani people for participating in general elections 2024 – including poll workers, civil society members, journalists and election observers who protected Pakistan’s democratic and electoral institutions. Jean-Pierre maintained that the US is proud to stand with like-minded democracies, as it consistently conveys clearly, both publicly and privately, to the Pakistani government and across the Pakistani political spectrum the need to respect the will of the Pakistani people and ensure a transparent election process. It is critical, and it is obviously important.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections. Political stakeholders were making efforts to forge alliances and secure 169 seats in the 336-member lower house of parliament.

PTI-backed independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.