Maryam roars, PML-N conquers PA

In a significant political development on Wednesday, six more newly-elected members of the Punjab Assembly announced their decision to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), bolstering the party’s strength ahead of the upcoming provincial government formation. The announcement came during a meeting presided over by Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Senior Vice President of the PML-N and nominee for the position of Punjab chief minister. The newly joined members include Sultan Bajwa from Nankana Sahib’s PP-132, Shazia Tareen from Lodhran’s PP-225, Mahmood Qadir from DG Khan’s PP-289, Hanif Patafi from DG Khan’s PP-288, Taimur Lali from Chiniot’s PP-94 and Ali Afghan from Layyah’s PP-283. Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude towards the newly-elected members for joining PML-N. The members also expressed their confidence in the leadership of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif. “With your inclusion, the goal of prosperity of the people of Punjab will be achieved, God willing,” Maryam was quoted as saying to the newly-elected members. She emphasised the importance of steering the province away from challenges and towards a prosperous future. Moreover, the newly-elected members congratulated Maryam Nawaz on her nomination as the chief minister candidate for Punjab, underscoring their commitment to working towards the betterment of the province under her leadership.