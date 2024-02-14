Politics Of Reconciliation

“Democracy is not just a political system; it is a way of life. It recognizes the innate dignity of each person, fosters human flourishing, and embraces the pursuit of shared values. In the words of John F. Kennedy, ‘Democracy is never a final achievement. It is a call to an untiring effort.”

Pakistan has been on a difficult path towards becoming a mature democracy. The country has a rich history and a diversified cultural fabric. The fight has taken many forms, including struggles against dynasty politics, a deeply embedded two-party system, and military regulations. Notwithstanding these obstacles, the spirit of democracy has endured, as evidenced by the split mandate seen in the most recent elections, which shows how engaged the public is in the political process.

Pakistan is at a critical turning point in its history and is aware of the grave challenges it faces, including problems with internal security as well as economic and foreign policy intricacies. A special challenge presented by the recently divided mandate is that political groups must put aside their differences and cooperate for the sake of everybody.

Although this cooperative attitude is a good thing, concerns have been raised regarding the sustainability of a governance structure that results from such efforts at reconciliation. Pakistan is not alone in its scepticism, other democracies have also encountered similar circumstances and learned important lessons about unity in diversity.

Diverse models of international collaborative governance are available, in which political parties participate indirectly in government. Even though it was not a part of the government, the Indian National Congress backed the United Front Government in 1996. In 2020, the Green Party of New Zealand chose not to run for cabinet positions but to back the Labour Party government of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on important topics such as climate change and social justice.

In 2021, the centre-right Ciudadanos Party in Spain chose stability over ideological disagreements by lending vital support to the Socialist Workers’ Party Government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Comparably, the Swedish Social Democratic Party has supported minority administrations in Sweden on occasion, placing a strong emphasis on supporting legislation without holding a position of power.

Historically, the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland has remained in opposition and supported stronger unionist parties to lead the government. In 1999, the coalition partner in Japan, the New Komeito Party, backed the administration without assuming ministerial positions.

The Workers’ Party of Singapore contributed significantly to the establishment of the government in 2011 while retaining its political character. These international examples demonstrate how flexible and successful collaborative governance frameworks can be.

These international instances show how political parties can have an impact on policy and governance even when they are not directly involved in the creation of governments. Operating from outside the government, these parties play critical roles in defining the political environment, whether to uphold a particular identity, reconcile ideological divides, or guarantee stability.

Pakistan finds itself at a loss for direction after every election, with the difficult task of assembling a stable administration before it. Prolonged political unpredictability has negative effects that penetrate the country’s economy as well as politics. The current situation presents a worrisome image. There have been substantial losses for the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), totalling around $2 billion.

Businesses and investors alike are suffering financially as a result of the unstable climate brought forth by the political unpredictability. The international dollar bond issued by Pakistan has experienced the largest decline in the last seven months. The political uncertainty has resulted in a lack of investor trust, which has impacted the nation’s financial status internationally. Prolonged political unpredictability discourages prospective foreign investors. With uncertainty prevailing, the lost chances for economic expansion and job creation become palpable realities.

The economic stakes are still quite high as Pakistan attempts to create a stable administration while navigating the difficulties posed by a fractured mandate. The elected officials have to put the good of the country ahead of their own or their political parties’ objectives. Pakistan can overcome its divisions and cooperate for the benefit of all by taking inspiration from international cases where collaborative governance has worked.

John F. Kennedy once said that democracy requires constant work. It necessitates a dedication to harmony, cooperation, and pursuing common goals. Pakistan’s democratic journey is proof of its tenacity, and the present difficulties present a chance for reflection and development.

Pakistan may overcome its political issues and establish a solid basis for long-term economic growth and social development by taking lessons from other countries and emphasizing stability. The journey ahead may be difficult, but Pakistan may become stronger and more resilient on its democratic path if it has a common vision and makes coordinated efforts.

