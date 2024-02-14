Maulana’s Politics

The saffron turban of Maulana Fazlur Rehman has long enjoyed a reputation for finding its way to the limelight regardless of who comes out on top in politics. Maulana also understands the strength of his religious appeal and magically uses to it weave his cruciality into every kind of setup. Therefore, when the man for all seasons decides to sit on the opposition benches, this profound display of resistance is bound to raise a few eyebrows. Today, his narrative has very conveniently found itself a new enemy: security agencies.

Complaining about the restrictions imposed due to threat alerts about possible attacks during the election campaign, he believes that he was not given a level playing field. However, just a few weeks earlier, he was against the very notion of general polls whose transparency and fairness seem to tug at his heartstrings. Quoting the same precarious safety situation, JUI’s chief had begun a novel campaign against the elections. Is Pakistan still ready to give yet another chance to leaders like him who have repeatedly tasted heartbreaking defeats? Their constant search for newer pastures and little to no reluctance in taking about-turns on policies for the sole purpose of being accommodating should be replaced with a concrete roadmap that uses progressive values to aim for the development and prosperity of all men and women.

The measly share of six national assembly seats and his clear-as-day setback in his home constituency carry ample proof that the stocky politician might finally be headed towards irrelevance who has spent several decades basking in the kingmaker’s limelight. For now, it would do well for the other political players to realise that his crusade to regain lost land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fallen flat on its face. Why bother indulging with a leader who might put on a grand show of advocating the liberal, moderate version of Islam but proceed with toeing the controversial line? *