PTI wants talks with all political stakeholders: Ali Muhammad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that PTI wants talks with all political stakeholders.

Talking to ARY News program “Bakhabar Savera” Ali Muhammad Khan said that we need to play a constructive role in parliament instead of protests and sit-ins.

He lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying that how would he propagate against corruption when he is in a coalition government with PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. Ali Muhammad regretted that party member’s resignation from parliament but it was the party’s decision and “we had to stand by it” he added.

Ali Muhammad Khan called on the President to extend an invitation to the largest political party [PTI] for government formation. Yesterday, in a statement, during ARY News exclusive program ‘KHABAR Meher Bokhari Kay Saath’, Ali Muhammad Khan hinted to engage in discussions with political leaders of PML-N and PPP on national issues. However, he clarified that the PTI founder will not compromise on his principles by negotiating with PPP and PML-N for the formation of the government in the centre. It is pertinent to mention here that former prime minister and party founder Imran Khan ruled out the possibility of talks with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for the formation of the government

The incarcerated PTI founder in his informal media talk in Adiala Jail, where he is in Toshakhana, Cipher and illegal nikah case said his party will not negotiate with PML-N, PPP and MQM-P for the formation of government, however, said that he had directed his party leaders to hold talks with other parties except these three.