NTDC maintenance programme continues

On the instructions of Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, a comprehensive maintenance program for NTDC Transmission Lines and Grid stations continues. Washing, Cleaning, Replacement of Disc Insulators and other necessary maintenance activities are being carried out by respective NTDC formations. These activities will increase reliability of Transmission Lines and Grid Stations and will help in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the Holy month of Ramzan.

Under this program, shutdowns were availed on 500kV and 220kV Transmission Line Circuits in South region also. During these shutdowns, cleaning, washing of insulators, tightening of nut/bolts of line hardware and replacement of disc insulators with RTV coated disc Insulators on Red, Yellow and Blue phases were carried out.

A total of 73,493 disc insulators were washed/cleaned at 459 locations, 9804 disc insulators were replaced at 55 locations, more than 688 braces and 570 nuts & bolts were installed. 02 damaged disc insulators strings (132kV C.B E5Q1 and E7Q1 C.B Yellow Phase) along with 02 healthy EMCO-Make disc insulators strings of 132kV C.B E7Q1 (Total 04 Strings) were also replaced at 220kV Grid Station Jhampir-1. General Manager Asset Management South is supervising the maintenance program. Managing Director NTDC has appreciated the performance of the concerned Transmission Line (Maintenance) Divisions and urged to complete the maintenance work as per schedule.