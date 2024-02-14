Salman Akram Raja challenges Aun’s win

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday challenged Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) candidate Awn Chaudhry’s election win in Islamabad High Court (IHC).

As per details, the petition was filed by PTI-backed candidate Salman Akram Raja in IHC against the notification of election win in NA-128 Lahore. He urged the court to suspend the notification of Aun Chaudhry’s victory in election 2024 from NA-128 Lahore.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court (LHC) barred the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from releasing election result of National Assembly constituency (NA-128) in Lahore, where PTI-backed independent candidate was contesting against IPP candidate Awn Chaudhry. The directives were issued on a petition filed by Salman Akram Raja, who claimed the returning officer (RO) violated the election act by not releasing the election result.