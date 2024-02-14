Grammys cause spike in searches for ‘sparkly dress’

Analysis of Google Trends search data reveals that online searches for ‘silver outfit’ exploded 156 percent worldwide after celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miley Cyrus, Coco Jones and many more all made a silver statement at the Grammy Awards 2024.

According to a study by fashion retailer Boohoo, worldwide Google searches skyrocketed by over 182 percent for ‘sparkly dress’ in the past five years.

The metallic trend dominated the Grammy Awards carpet, with many celebrities flocking to wear the colour. Celebrities include Dua Lipa in a plunging, shimmery custom Courrèges gown with hip cut-outs. The singer completed the look with a Tiffany & Co. diamond choker necklace. ‘Silver sparkle dress’ searches have exploded by 183 percent globally over the past ten years, a monumental spike in people Googling for silver statement outfits. Silver dresses are at their highest fashion point in five years, with a global search increase for ‘silver dress’ rising 89 percent.

Alessandra Ambrosio went for a more metallic vibe, wearing a gunmetal latex gown with a dramatic train. ‘Silver outfit’ has seen a search increase of 156 percent over the past five years and the hashtag #silveroutfit has gained 25.7 million views on TikTok. During the Grammys, Miley Cyrus wore a sparkly silver fringe dress while performing ‘Flowers’, styled with a big voluminous layered hairstyle.

A spokesperson at Boohoo commented on the findings, “Silver and sparkles can be a bold statement piece to wear and there are many ways of styling it, whether it is with matching silver accessories or pairing with a vibrant and contrasting colour. Taking inspiration from celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Alessandra Ambrosio or Miley Cyrus shows how to add personality to your outfit or how to style a trending piece. It is evident that people are interested in how to bring a silver statement piece into their wardrobe and have been inspired by social media platforms and trendsetting celebrities more than ever before.”