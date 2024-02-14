‘Defying Gravity’ named #1 most popular upbeat song

A new study has revealed the most used songs in happy musical-related playlists, with ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked being crowned the most popular song. The study by theatre ticket site SeatPlan analysed 300 playlists from popular streaming platform Spotify that include the words ‘happy’ and ‘musical’ in the title to identify the songs that appear most, revealing the best tracks that emulate a feel-good theatre experience. For those looking to start their morning with a cheerful wake-up, a sing-along in the shower can be a great way to shake those morning blues. The study revealed that ‘Defying Gravity’ from Wicked was the most popular song in the positive musical theatre playlists, being added to 109 compilations from users. On average, across the most popular musical playlists, the top songs appeared an average of 70 times. ‘Defying Gravity’ was a huge 55 percent more likely to appear in one of these playlists than any other song in the top 50. Both ‘The Schuyler Sisters’ and ‘Popular’ from Lin-Manuel Maranda’s smash musical Hamilton came in second, both appearing in 98 of the analysed playlists.