Nawaz nominates Shehbaz for PM, Maryam for CM

In a surprise move, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif has nominated party President Shehbaz Sharif for the post of the country’s prime minister and party chief organizer Maryam Nawaz for the post of Punjab chief minister.

The development was confirmed by PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb through a post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter.

Speaking to a private TV channel, she said that party supremo Nawaz Sharif feels he can best support Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister and Maryam Nawaz as Punjab chief minister by helping them from behind and looking at party affairs. She added that committees were being formed in every political party about the power-sharing setup in any future government.

Earlier in a press conference, Shehbaz requested his brother Nawaz Sharif to accept the office of the prime minister. He also said that PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz will be the Punjab chief minister (CM) candidate. Shehbaz said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independents have a majority in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. “We also respect whosoever is PTI nominee for chief minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa slot,” he added. When asked if Asif Ali Zardari is the presidential nominee, Shehbaz Sharif replied, “We will not disappoint you”