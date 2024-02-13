Imran Khan rewards loyalty over competence

The Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) will challenge the results of the February 8 elections in the Supreme Court, said party founder Imran Khan during an informal talk with the media in Adiala jail.

The PTI further insisted that not only should CEC Raja step down, but the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should also tender their resignations. The PTI chief dismissed any notion of an alliance with either PML-N, PPP or MQM-P and instructed Secretary Information PTI Raof Hassan him to gather all political parties except three to raise their voice against the alleged rigging. Referring to the next prime minister of Pakistan, Imran said a decision has not been taken yet regarding the nomination of the next prime minister and will “consider it”. However, the PTI founder nominated Ali Amin Gandapur for the slot of K-P chief minister. He maintained that the rigged elections would have a negative effect on the economy and the country’s stability and free and fair polls are the only solution to the dire circumstances the country finds itself in. When asked about meeting with certain senior officials, Imran denied any meeting between him and officials within the premises of Adiala jail. Former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, in an informal talk, said even international media is raising questions over the recent elections and calling them rigged. He said the PTI is not celebrating its win but asking the powers that be not to steal the mandate of the people. “Even those who won are not accepting the election results.”