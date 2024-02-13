PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday unveiled the glittering Twenty20 Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy in Lahore ahead of the 9th tournament edition, saying everyone was eager for a month-long cricket celebration that is scheduled to begin on February 17.

Naqvi, who was elected the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier this month, was joined by star cricketers and PSL franchise owners at a ceremony where the first glimpse of “The Orion Trophy” was shared with the public.

Named “The Orion Trophy” after a prominent constellation located in the celestial equator that is easily recognisable by three bright stars forming Orion’s Belt and visible from both hemispheres, the trophy is made from pure silver and coated in white gold, the elegant trophy exudes prestige.

Each detail is plated with white gold, adding grace that signifies the excellence of the HBL Pakistan Super League. With the investment of 900+ hours of non-stop work and hand placement of 18,000 stones, this marvel stands tall and proud.

“It is a pleasure to announce that HBL PSL is entering its ninth season, and I am proud to say that HBL PSL continues to be a success story for Pakistan cricket,” Naqvi said. “Today, as we unveil this Orion trophy, we look forward to a month-long celebration of the beautiful game of cricket and the excitement and drama that accompanies it.”

“I would like to thank the title sponsor of the league HBL, they truly have uplifted the game of cricket in our country through their support and have become synonymous with the name of the league,” he continued. “All the successes over the past eight years are a testament to HBL’s commitment to the Pakistan Super League.”

“I also want to thank the representatives of all six teams for being present here today and I wish all teams the best of luck for the season,” Naqvi added. “May the best team lift this prestigious trophy.”

All the captains were present during the trophy unveiling ceremony. PSL 9 will be held across four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18. A total of 14 matches will be played from February 17 to 27 in Lahore and Multan while Karachi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28th February to 12th March. The two eliminators and final will be held in Karachi from March 14 to 18.