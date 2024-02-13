JI loses three KP Assembly seats after vote recount

Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP’s) decision to recount the votes, the three candidates of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) from PK-17, PK-20, and PK-21 constituencies lost their seats in the general election 2024. The three JI candidates-Aizaz Ul Malik representing PK-17, Waheed Gul from PK-20, and Sardar Khan from PK-21- initially secured victories in their respective constituencies. However, following a recount ordered by the ECP, they ultimately faced defeat. As per the latest result, Ubaid Ur Rehman, running as an independent candidate, secured victory in PK-17. Similarly, Anwar Zeb Khan, also an independent candidate, clinched the seat for PK-20 with 12,903 votes, and as per the result from the PK-21 constituency, Ajmal Khan, an independent candidate emerged victorious by securing 16,712 votes.