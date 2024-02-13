IG gives away appointment letters to children of police martyrs

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has said that Yom-e- Shahuda Faisal Chowk, Mall Road Lahore is a day of remember and recommitment with all the martyrs of Punjab Police especially Faisal Chowk Mall Road blast brave officers and officials of the police force are committed and will never hesitate to sacrifice their lives for protecting the lives and properties of the citizens.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while protecting the country are most valuable assets and heroes of the nation. IGP Punjab said that on 13th February in 2017 Police officers and officials embraced martyrdom at Faisal Chowk Mall Road Lahore. DIG Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobeen, SSP Zahid Gondal, ASI Muhammad Ameen, Head Constable Ismat ullah, Constables Muhammad Aslam, Irfan Mehmood and Nadeem Tanveer were among those who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar saluted the brave martyrs of the Faisal Chowk (Charing Cross) incident. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty. IGP Punjab said that eternal sacrifices of martyred police officers and soldiers will always remain fresh in our hearts.

IG Punjab fulfilled another promise by paying homage to the martyred police officials. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the children of police martyrs at the Central Police Office and distributed junior clerk appointment letters among the children of 23 police martyrs.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated the children of the martyrs for becoming a part of the police department. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is such a prestigious institution where son, father and grandfather have the honor of attaining the eternal status of martyrs. IG Punjab said that there is not a single case of recruitment pending in Punjab Police on Shahuda claim, during Last year, 134 children of martyrs have been recruited in various cadres including junior clerks. Dr. Usman Anwar said that out of 1300 police martyrs who embraced martyrdom before 2017, 650 families have been provided plots for building houses. 02 crores have been paid in installments to the deserving families of the martyrs for the construction of houses on the plots. IG Punjab said that the pension amount for the families of police martyrs has been increased to 35 thousand rupees, with this initiative families of hundreds of martyrs will be benefited. IG Punjab said that 41 new projects have been started for the welfare of the police force. Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, DIG Establishment II Zeeshan Asghar, AIG Admin Dr Muhammad Rizwan and AIG Welfare Sajid Khokhar and other officers attended the event.

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is ensuring priority measures for the health welfare of the police force, in continuation of which, IG Punjab has released another 11 lakh rupees for police employees serving in different districts.

Separately, under the guardianship of Pakistan Police Sports Board, police athletes continue to achieve great success regularly in various sports competitions, in continuation of which the sportsman of Punjab Police has achieved another success. Punjab police official Muhammad Javed won the 14th Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf Tournament. Famous players of the country participated in the tournament held at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Police golfer Muhammad Javed won the first position with a gross score of 75 after a tough competition.