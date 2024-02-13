Bitcoin flirts with $50,000 mark after Dec 2021

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish on Tuesday, with the market capitalization gaining 4.6 percent to reach $1.96 trillion. As of 1305 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, jumped to $49,856 with an increase of 3.8 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $979 billion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 16.6 percent up in the past seven days. Bitcoin climbed above the $50,000 mark early Tuesday, for the first time since December 2021, before climbing down to $49,856 at the time of writing. Several factors, including the likes of ETF inflows, upcoming halving event, and a healthy US stock market, have led to BTC’s much-needed rally. The next resistance for Bitcoin is at the $50,250 level, suggesting the potential for a continued climb beyond $51,200. Positive investor sentiment is reflected in active bullish activity in the market. On the other hand, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, surged by 7.3 percent to reach $2,673. With this increase in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $321 billion. ETH has gained 15.1 percent of its value during the last seven days. Similarly, Binance Coin (BNB) price increased by 2.6 percent to reach $326.