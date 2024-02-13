Big Development

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has once again proved to be an enviable example of prudence and political maturity in a country where much, much older and experienced men tend to play a zero-sum game. Despite his own grievances with the results of the general polls, he not only accepted the writing on the wall but even found the courage to acknowledge that he was in no position to form a government in his own name.

If, on one hand, PPP’s decision to not be a part of the executive under the House of Sharifs is bound to garner the goodwill of the second-tier leadership and the ordinary voter, who had very openly said their mind about the ongoing politicking, this masterstroke will also lead to the troubles for archrival PML(N) as it tries to cross the finishing line. Simply gaining the magic number in the prime ministerial race is not enough. While Bhutto Junior hints at deliberations with other political parties on an “issue-to-issue basis,” one can’t help but long for the ferociousness of his mother, who excelled as the opposition leader.

The sight of him thundering from the opposition benches, forcing the treasury to reconsider their every move and adding to the grandeur of Pakistan’s parliamentary history is something many commentators long for. A somewhat passive Mr Bhutto-Zardari might let a few battles slide past but his determined eyes, no-nonsense demeanour and a much-talked-about manifesto would not sit idle for the entire innings.

“Pakistan Khappay” could not have come at a better time. Today, when analysis upon analysis warns of the impending default, stocks falling like ninepins and the fast-eroding confidence of international lenders, the need to ensure an end to this debilitating chaos cannot be emphasised enough. No matter how hung the parliament and how weak the coalitions, the legislature would have to perform. There’s no other option on the table. *