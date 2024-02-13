Farmers’ Protest

New Delhi is never willing to learn from its past mistakes. Tear gas and water canons are again in action as the Indian government once again tries to resist thousands of farmers marching on tractors and trucks towards the citadel.

Two years after a similar attempt by the farming community to persuade Narendra Modi’s government to roll back controversial legislation that sought to empower private corporations at its expense, the demonstration now wishes attention towards a promise made in 2021 to pay more for crops.

The timing could not be more crucial. India appears set to enter election season, which is widely expected to result in a third term for PM Modi. However, repeated declarations by union leaders to proceed in a peaceful manner would not amount to much when pitted against the resolve of an authoritarian administration. Just as before. the barricades are in place and the police authorities have pledged to not let the farms enter New Delhi. Already, footage showing attempts to break through the cement blocks as police use drones to disperse crowds has begun to make rounds on social media.

Instead of dismissing a reasonable movement as an opposition trick or colouring it with the tainted controversies of separationism, New Delhi would do well to sit back and listen to what these farmers want. Why is it that from Punjab to Kashmir, every single demand of any community that does not fall in the Brahman, BJP-card-carrying Hindu bracket is bound to lead to curfews and totalitarian knee-jerk reactions?

If India is worried about threats to economic stability in other countries, shouldn’t it also try to give a hoot or two about what is happening in its own kitchen? *