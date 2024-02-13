President Alvi writes to Swiss President for a unique gift

In a letter to the President of the Swiss Confederation, President Dr. Arif Alvi has sought his assistance in providing copies of archival documents about the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah (the brother of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah) to Pakistan. The documents are currently in possession of Zurich’s City Archives and are a compilation of photographs, history and details of the life of Ahmad Ali Jinnah and are related to the late Fatima Goepfert Jinnah, niece of the Founder of Pakistan. The President stated that given the status and importance of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, having access to these documents was a matter of national value and interest for the Pakistani people. President Dr. Arif Alvi conveyed that First Lady, Mrs Samina Alvi, had visited Zurich Archives in January 2024, and after reading most of the documents, had taken a personal interest in the matter. The President has requested Switzerland to gift this historical document collection to the National Archives of Pakistan.