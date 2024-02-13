Mahira breaks silence on pregnancy reports

A-list actor Mahira Khan has finally addressed the viral reports of her being pregnant with her second child, the first with husband Salim Karim. A number of Indian media outlets reported on Monday that TV and cinema A-lister Mahira Khan and her husband Salim Karim are expecting their first child together and hence, she has stepped back from the much-anticipated Netflix series and another big screen project.

A news report from an Indian publication read, “Recently, a post surfaced on the social media platform, Reddit, which claimed that Mahira Khan might be pregnant with her second child. It further added that the actress has taken a step back from her esteemed projects, Netflix’s Jo Bachey Sang Samait Lo and another yet-to-be-titled film.”

“The post read, ‘So, I got this news from a close source that she opted out of the esteemed Netflix project alongside a big film as she’s expecting her second child somewhere in August or September. An announcement could be made soon or not if she chooses to announce it after birth but as she’s a big celeb and can’t keep it low-key for long, I personally feel that she will announce,'” the report detailed. However, in a new conversation with a local publication, Khan clarified, “It’s not true that I’m pregnant. And I haven’t left the Netflix series.” It is pertinent to mention that Mahira Khan walked down the aisle for her husband, Salim Karim, in an intimate destination wedding in Bhurban, in October last year.