Dur-e-Fishan’s new hairstyle breaks social media

The latest pictures of celebrated actress Dur-e-Fishan Saleem is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, who was praised for her performance in the super hit ARY Digital series ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi,’ shared the pictures on her account. The actress flaunted her new hairstyle in the viral picture. She penned a fun-filled caption about her makeover as well.

“Hair were hair-ing Boys were twinning,” she stated.

It is pertinent to mention that the actress is a social media darling with 3.2 million Instagram followers.

The actress updates fans about her personal and professional whereabouts by sharing its pictures and videos.

The pictures of her in an elegant kurta had broken social media. Moreover, she was clicked in a dashing red outfit.

On the acting front, Dur-e-Fishan has established herself as one of the most prolific and diverse acting by acing different roles.

Her hit dramas include ‘Bharaas,’ ‘Pardes,’ ‘Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi’ and ‘Jaisay Aapki Marzi.’