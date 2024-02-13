Singer Ali Zafar says he has forgiven everyone who wronged him.

He said he is at peace now and though things will remain on the legal front. Ali said he is the eldest son in the family and watching his family go through bullying. He says he is instinctively programmed to protect them.

He is thankful to his family and his wife for being his support.

Ali added that at that time he thought simply taking the legal route was the right thing but what he now feels is that he should have revealed the motives of those targeting him.

A few years ago, Ali Zafar got into a huge controversy when fellow singer Meesha Shafi accused him of harassment. Ali Zafar is a big name in Pakistani entertainment industry. He has represented the country internationally and has proved his mettle several times. He is one of the few stars who have successfully worked in India and Pakistan. Ali was a guest on Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast and made some interesting revelations about his journey.