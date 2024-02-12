‘Few people’ planning May 9-like riots: CM Naqvi

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) threats of launching protests against alleged rigging in polls, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday said that a “few people” are planning to carry out riots similar to the ones that took place on May 9 of last year.

The May 9 riots were triggered across the country after the arrest of deposed prime minister Imran Khan in the £190 million settlement case. Hundreds of PTI workers and senior leaders were put behind bars for their involvement in violence and attacks on military installations.

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including – Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 “Black Day” and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

“Holding peaceful protests is everyone’s right but If incidents of May 9 are repeated then strict action will be taken,” said Naqvi while taking the media after inaugurating a drug storage facility in Lahore. He also assured that no one would be stopped from holding peaceful protests.

The caretaker CM also shared that the decision to shut down mobile phone services in the country was taken by the federal government, adding that his caretaker government served their time as an obligation.

Naqvi also stated that anyone who has any objections to the election results can reach out to the related forums.

People across the country went to polls on February 8 amid the suspension of mobile phone services across the country. The 2024 election results have surprised everyone with the Imran Khan-founded party emerging as a key player in the Centre and two provincial assemblies – Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to unofficial results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidates have won over 90 seats in the National Assembly and 116 in the Punjab Assembly. However, in Khyber Pakhtnwnka, the party has a two-thirds majority, winning 84 seats out of 113 contested on February 8.

These candidates are technically independent as their party was stripped of its election symbol.

However, the party has claimed that massive rigging took place throughout the country to deny the PTI a majority.