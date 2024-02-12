Two terrorists killed in Mardan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Monday killed two terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Mardan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), after intense fire exchange, the two terrorists were killed during the conduct of operation. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area, it said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Local populace appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.