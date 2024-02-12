Former PTI lawmaker assassinated in Rawalpindi

Former member of the Punjab Assembly and independent candidate Chaudhry Adnan was tragically killed in Rawalpindi on Monday.

As per the reports garnered, unidentified assailants shot and killed Adnan near the city’s police lines while his car was stopped at a traffic signal.

He was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to his wounds. Law enforcement officials have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators, who remain at large.

Details indicate that the fatal attack occurred as Adnan’s vehicle stopped at a traffic signal near the police lines. The police are actively investigating the incident to apprehend the assailant and bring them to justice.

The deceased had recently contested the elections as an independent candidate for NA-57 Rawalpindi and PP-19. In the NA-57 constituency, he secured 1820 votes, while earning 2972 votes in PP-19.

Adnan served as a Member of the Punjab Assembly from 2018 to 2023 under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket. He recently contested the February 8th elections as an independent candidate in both the NA-57 Rawalpindi and PP-19 constituencies, receiving a considerable number of votes.