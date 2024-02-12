Changed Realities

In an utopian scenario, Pakistan could have been well on its way on taking a page out of an applaud-worthy American thriller and appointing its first-ever Independent head of government. But as realities dictate, the foreseeable future of its parliamentary trajectory depends on the power-sharing equations between the old hands.

With every new independent candidate, who had rewritten history on February 8 by winning over the popular, more prominent players, choosing to deflect to a mainstream party, there appears a dent to the street narrative. What exactly would PTI leaders achieve from their seemingly endless predictions about the ultimate demise of PML(N) on social media? If optics are all that matter, their rival and said-to-be Punjab’s Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is determined to pack just as ferocious punch. Viral videos of those who have chosen to side with the Sharifs have caused quite a stir; forcing political pundits to punch through the numbers again and again. We can only hope that 2024 will not orchestrate a repeat telecast of the helicopter runs where some ATM would pluck these candidates like ripe berries to cement his party’s path to power.

What is, tragically, being sidelined in this clash of the clans is an obvious change in the public’s mood. The emergence of independent politicians reflects a desire for change and an end to traditional party politics. Understandably so, because for far too long, power struggles and hidden agendas have marred our political system. Upon finding some free time in the midst of their debilitating power games, the mainstream parties should realise what actually led to the public’s erosion of trust in their capabilities.

A party that took great pride in its reputation as the GT Road Party cannot and should not look the other way as its heavyweights suffer from irreparable blows. Similarly crucial is the failure of PPP to reclaim lost grounds in Punjan and measly performances by the likes of JUI and JI. If the bigwigs are actually interested in winning back the confidence of the masses, a reasonable first step would be to come up with a transparent and fair exchange to woo the independent candidates. *