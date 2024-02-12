Is Political Instability Escalating Post-Elections?

In the shadow of escalating violence and political turmoil, Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, grappling with political turmoil and an increasing security situation even after the general elections last week.

Amidst the fervour of impending general elections, tragic echoes resounded across the Pakistani province of Balochistan as two bomb explosions shattered the calm, claiming the lives of at least 28 individuals and leaving scores wounded. The first explosion, a devastating blow, resonated in the Pishin district, situated north of Quetta city, where 16 souls were tragically lost. Meanwhile, to the east, in Qila Saifullah, the second blast echoed, claiming the lives of 12 more. Amidst the chaos, the Islamic State (IS) group brazenly claimed responsibility for both acts of terror, casting a dark shadow over the electoral process already tainted by violence and allegations of poll rigging.

Days before a crucial general election, militants struck a police station in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the deaths of 10 officers. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, historically a hotbed of militancy, witnessed a prolonged exchange of fire between security forces and over 30 terrorists. The border regions remain volatile, with both Pakistani Taliban and ISIS fighters launching attacks on government and security targets.

The nation has witnessed a harrowing wave of violence, with 51 terrorist attacks claiming the lives of at least 12 individuals, including 10 security personnel. A report from the military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), revealed that the attacks, concentrated mostly in KP and Balochistan, were executed in a bid to disrupt the electoral process. Despite these cowardly acts, the nation’s soldiers exhibited unwavering resolve, ensuring peace and security prevailed throughout Pakistan.

Independent candidates, many of whom would have run under the banner of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, secured the largest number of seats. The election marked a significant moment for PTI, demonstrating that its popularity extends beyond social media rhetoric. Imran Khan, ousted as prime minister in 2022 and facing multiple legal challenges, continues to assert that the cases against him are politically motivated.

The aftermath of the election reveals a complex political landscape. PTI-linked candidates, forced to run as independents due to legal constraints, managed to secure more seats than any other group. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), perceived to have military backing, follows closely behind. The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, claims the third spot. However, the real challenge lies in what happens next.

Election results may face challenges in the coming days, and PTI must find a solution as independent candidates are required to join a political party within three days or remain independent. Other parties are already eyeing these candidates, aiming to persuade them to join their ranks. The PML-N is strategically making alliances to secure a majority, while the PTI grapples with the question of leadership, particularly given Imran Khan’s uncertain release.

In the wake of Pakistan’s recent parliamentary election, the nation finds itself in a state of political uncertainty. Contrary to expectations, independent candidates supported by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have caused a significant upset. Despite Nawaz Sharif’s assertion of his party’s dominance, the independents lack a cohesive party structure and leadership, leaving Pakistan with a hung parliament. This political impasse poses considerable challenges to stability in a country accustomed to political gridlock. The incoming government must urgently address pressing issues such as economic concerns, the persistent threat of terrorism, and the imperative to reassure the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of Pakistan’s stability. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the PPP stands poised to shape the trajectory of the new government, faced with the decision to align with Sharif’s established order or the more unconventional agenda of the independent candidates.

Amidst the political developments, security forces successfully eliminated a Daesh militant in Balochistan, responsible for recent bombings. The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa experienced a surge in violence ahead of the elections, with 56 reported incidents resulting in the deaths of 16 people and injuries to 54 others on election day.

Reflecting on historical exploitation, a narrative emerges criticizing the economic exploitation of countries like Pakistan by European colonizers. The impact on the subcontinent’s GDP, trade, and literacy rate is highlighted, emphasizing the need for a renaissance driven by the people.

As Pakistan navigates this complex interplay of politics, violence, and historical legacies, the nation stands at a crossroads, facing challenges that require strategic and thoughtful navigation. The coming days will determine the trajectory of Pakistan’s political landscape and its ability to address internal and external pressures.

The writer is an American-born Pakistani author and artist based in Los Angeles.