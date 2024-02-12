Young People and Fundamental Rights

The development of nations is not a matter of luck but a result of certain principles and laws. Those who adopt the principles and establish a practical structure and system on these principles are moving towards continuous development; instilling hard work and curiosity in the blood of their new generation and young generation.

Moving and furthering their ambitions so that they can work for their nation and country in the future. Sadly, 76 years have passed since the independence of Pakistan, but still, we as a nation are in search of a destination. There is neither intellectual harmony nor social. It is just an atmosphere charged with emotions. Our young generation has to face new challenges day by day but the tragedy is that instead of shaping their personality, these challenges not only distort their personality in early youth but also affect their character.

All schools of thought and intellectuals from various fields must work together to make necessary modern reforms for the benefit of the youth.

These challenges include poverty, economic inequality, political instability, political affiliation and crime. Many developing countries organize activities among their youth through dialogue and free debates to develop their skills, but if you look at the youth of Pakistan, unfortunately, there is no political and social training for them to date. Constituencies and institutions have not paid attention. Although policies are formulated and clarified for each sector, at the time of implementation, they fall into chaos, which also undermines the fundamental rights of the youth. Their problems are the same today as they were three decades ago. Inflation and unemployment are rampant. The market of corruption is grim. The incompetence of institutions is obvious. The same sentimental youth are now locked up, disillusioned and hopeless, now awaiting the arrival of another messiah and ideal. In this regard, some important and basic problems have been highlighted below:

Education

The game of discrimination in the name of educational institutions is a joke. Low literacy rates, inadequate quality of education, disparity in access to education, inefficient education system, shortage of teachers and lack of focus on research and innovation are rampant. Many schools also lack access to technology and digital resources that students need to develop critical skills There is a hindrance in the Nasheed form. Apart from this, the young generation is in dire need of moral education along with curricular education. Until the students are familiar with the codes of modern technology, the pace of development cannot be accelerated.

Unemployment

The youth is suffering from severe mental agony due to worries about livelihood, inflation and unemployment. It is a disease of society causing numerous evils and various crimes to spread. See the irony of the situation that many young people, even after studying at reputed educational institutions, step into the real world with the dilemmas of uncertainty. According to the International Labor Organization, Pakistan’s employment ratio is very low in terms of population. Due to this situation, young people are saying goodbye to the country, seeing the economic instability and inequality.

Drug use

The high rate of drug use among youth is attributed to a variety of reasons and has significant implications for both individuals and society as a whole. Unfortunately, drug use is now being promoted even in the educational institutions of the country. In the institutions where the future architects were prepared, where the bright future of the country grew, now the enemy has camped there and started pouring poison into the life of the youth.

The rapidity with which the educated youth are turning to drugs is surprising and alarming. While this phenomenon is having a very fatal impact on the health of the youth, their ability to read, write and work is also affected. New methods and items are coming up in this regard. The operatives of this mafia are selling it openly. Psychological problems are also forcing the youth to enter the mire of crime.

Misuse of technology

Mobile phones and the internet are some of the important inventions of the modern age, which have completely changed the direction of human life. In a short period of twenty-five years, the whole world has come under their control. It has numerous benefits as well as disadvantages. Unnecessary and unnecessary use of the internet and mobile phones to raise the head of youth’s anxiety disorder and other social problems cannot be ignored.

All schools of thought and intellectuals from various fields must work together to make necessary modern reforms for the benefit of the youth, enabling them to contribute towards the development of their nation. It is important to educate the youth about the basic principles of society construction, to encourage them to adopt scientific methods for bringing about change. They should be convinced that waiting for someone else to change their circumstances is not a solution and that they must take responsibility for their own future.

The writer is a freelance columnist.