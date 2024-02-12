‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’ to air on February 26

Brace yourselves for an extraordinary tale as “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas”, featuring the dynamic duo Bilal Abbas Khan and Sarah Khan in the lead, is all set to premiere on February 26, 2024 on Zindagi.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and written by Shahid Dogar, this 13-episode show promises a captivating blend of love, friendship and poetic drama. Zindagi, the trailblazing entertainment brand, proudly presents this thrilling production that is sure to leave a lasting impact on your hearts.

Set in a small town, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is the coming-of-age story of Fakhar, played by the versatile Bilal Abbas and Kashif, played by Raza Talish-two best friends unknowingly in love with the same woman, Gulbano, as essayed by Sarah Khan. However, Gulbano’s fantasies have been captured by an anonymous poet named Devdas. As the plot progresses, Kashif reveals himself to be Devdas, becoming the object of Gulbano’s desire. Unbeknown to her, the true Devdas is Fakhar.

Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is a classic story of love and how a person truly in love can cross all boundaries, even if that means sacrificing their love. This heartfelt story is a power package of love, friendship, betrayal and sacrifice. Moreover, the ensemble cast, featuring Savera Nadeem, Anoushay Abbasi, and Naumaan Ijaz, adds depth to the narrative.

The show also explores the delicate balance between love and friendship, posing the poignant question, “Mehboob ya Mohabbat?” While love holds all the power in our lives, sacrifices, and compromises become predominant in the show. As we see Fakhar worrying about his lover’s happiness before his own, he sacrifices it all together towards the end. Zindagi’s commitment to multicultural narratives that push the boundaries, shines through, making this show one of the most anticipated.

Elevating the viewers’ experience, Abdullahpur Ka Devdas also promises to bring to you, soul-stirring melodies, which include tracks like ‘Biba Sada Dil Morr De’ by Zain Ali, Zuhaib Ali, Sami Khan, Iqra Manzoor and lyrics by Sami Khan and ‘Oh Sahib’ by Adnan Dhool, Zain & Zohaib and lyrics by Asim Raza enriching the storytelling with a melodic touch. Apart from its release on Zindagi, the channel is also working on its release in Pakistan and is currently in discussions with various platforms to make it available for the Pakistani audience.

Sarah Khan has said, “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas introduces a spin to the idea of love stories in the most heart-breaking but relatable way. It was a wonderful experience working with such talented people on a unique script. I knew I wanted to play Gulbano as soon as I heard the story in the first meeting. Working with Shahzad Nawaz, Savera Nadeem, Bilal Abbas and the rest of the cast is a dream come true moment for any actor. The director, Anjum Shahzad worked on every miniscule aspect of the show that made me want to portray Gulbano at the maximum capacity. It is incredibly exciting to know its release on Zindagi.”

The talented actor Raza Talish, who plays Kashif said, “I am thrilled about ‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’ making its way to the audience through Zindagi. The whole cast and crew’s belief in the project reflected the immaculately knit story. This made the filming journey both realistic whilst profound. This story makes us yearn for more such stories, and I am glad that I have been a part of this creative piece.

Now with its release, I’m eager to see how the audience connects with our tale of love, sacrifice and friendship. It’s an exciting moment for all of us.”

Commenting on the upcoming launch of the show on Zindagi, director, and visionary Anjum Shahzad revealed: “Abdullahpur Ka Devdas is more than just a love story, it’s a roller coaster ride of human emotions. Love and Devdas are two sides of the same coin. Whether it’s the classic Devdas or the modern Abdullahpur ka Devdas, true love is at the heart of both stories. Shailja Kejriwal was a key person in making this story happen. Zindagi has been a fantastic platform for cross-cultural storytelling. I am looking forward to more valuable partnerships happening on both sides of the border.”

Talking about Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’s release on Zindagi, producer Shailja Kejriwal said, “The story unfolds in a small town Abdullahpur, seamlessly intertwining passion, heartbreak, and unexpected twists, revealing the intricate web of relationships. Abdullahpur Ka Devdas delves into the human heart, showcasing how love’s highs can also bring unexpected turns and deceit. I can’t wait for you to experience the captivating storytelling and powerful performances by our talented actors, portraying characters that resonate with the universal ebb and flow of love.”

Abdullahpur Ka Devdas emerges as the most awaited show of 2024, poised to initiate a movement through art that transcends geographical confines and fosters a shared appreciation for diverse narratives.