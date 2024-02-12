Ajoka’s ‘Bullah’ opens 9th Faiz Festival

Ajoka’s internationally acclaimed play ” Bulha” opened the 9th Faiz Festival on Friday 9th February at Alhamra.

The play on the life and poetry of great Sufi poet Bulleh Shah received a prolonged standing ovation from a jam -packed Hall 2 audience which included poet Sardar Sarbjeet Singh, artist Arvinder Singh Chamak. cultural activists Barrister Huma Price and Alderman Mushtaq Lashari CBE and other international participants of the festival.

This was the 7th time that International Faiz Festival had opened with an Ajoka play.

Ajoka Institute director Nirvaan Nadeem, while welcoming the audience, revealed Shahid Nadeem’s play was being simultaneously performed at India’s ancient city Ujjain, by Indian theatre group Manch Rang Manch, which was a testimony to the profound relations between likeminded theatre groups on either side of the border.

The cast of the play included Naseem Abbas, Kamran Mujahid, Usman Chaudhry, Muzamil, Qaiser, Kanwal and Rai Kamran. Live qawwali was performed by Khawar Ali Qawwal.

Shahid Nadeem in his speech said that this was the first Ajoka performance in Ajoka’s 40th anniversary year and there are plans for more performances and festivals during the tear. He also said that another popular Ajoka play “Anhi Main da Sufna” (A Blind Old Woman’s Dream) on Monday 12 February at Alhamra.