MQM-P denies demand of Sindh governorship

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui denied the demand of Sindh governorship during the party’s meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Speaking to media representatives, the MQM-P convener said that matters related to the formation of the government were not discussed in the meeting. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the talks in the meeting were largely related to public issues and the recently concluded General Elections 2024

“There was no discussion on government formation. We did not demand Sindh governorship or anything else,” the MQM-P convener reiterated. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui added that the issues being faced by the people of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting. The MQM-P convener said that all the reports regarding the demand for the Sindh governorship are baseless. “We neither placed any demand before the PML-N nor made any agreement. Earlier in the day, it was reported that both the parties agreed to continue talks on the formation of government in the centre. Sources said that both parties also agreed on continuing the consultation process and inviting other parties for the formation of federal government. Furthermore, former PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the responsibility to minimize tensions between PPP and MQM-P. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui vowed to fight for the people’s rights in the parliament.

Addressing the MQM-P celebration at Jinnah Ground aftermath of the ‘record’ victory from Karachi in the General Elections 2024, the party convener said that if the constitutional rights of the city are not given, they would opt to leave the parliament.

“The party’s MNA including myself who fails to fulfill his responsibility would be sent home,” the MQM-P convener added. He said that all elected MNAs and MPAs would also visit “Shuhada Qabaristan’ (martyrs graveyard) to pay homage on Monday.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that now it is high time to snatch rights of the people of Sindh urban areas. “A 10-year golden era is beginning and it has to be handled. The next 10 years are yours,” he told the participants of the victory celebration.

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebration was held after the MQM-P’s victory from Karachi. The party bagged 15 National Assembly and 25 Sindh Assembly seats from Karachi. The MQM-P also managed to clinch victory on two National Assembly and three Sindh Assembly constituencies from Hyderabad.