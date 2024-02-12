Terrorist gunned down in Khyber: ISPR

The security forces on Sunday executed a meticulously planned intelligence-based operation in Khyber district, culminating in the elimination of a high-profile terrorist known as Surat Gul, alias Saif Ullah, with ties to Daesh.

Prompted by intelligence reports signaling the presence of this notorious terrorist, the operation unfolded in a confrontation marked by an intense exchange of gunfire.

The outcome was the successful neutralisation of Surat Gul, a terrorist commander deeply involved in a range of criminal activities, including extortion and the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians through acts of terrorism.

The search of the eliminated terrorist revealed a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. A comprehensive sanitization process is underway to root out any lingering threats posed by potential terrorists in the area.

The local community has voiced its appreciation for the security forces’ effective measures, offering full support for the ongoing initiatives aimed at eradicating the menace of terrorism in their region.