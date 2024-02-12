Caretaker govt eyes peaceful transition

Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting, and Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Solangi, asserted on Sunday that the caretaker government has successfully discharged its constitutional duty by orchestrating free, fair, and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

In an interview with a private news channel, the minister highlighted the caretaker government’s unwavering support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the polls, emphasizing that the election results stand as a testament to the transparency maintained throughout the electoral process.

Responding to queries, Solangi outlined the constitutional and legal procedures for the transfer of power. He explained that once the official results of the general election are conveyed to the respective assemblies, the incumbent speakers will promptly call sessions for all assemblies. Furthermore, Solangi elucidated that the dissolution of caretaker governments would occur upon the elected Prime Minister and Chief Ministers taking their oaths.

Regarding concerns about the suspension of mobile services on election day, the minister noted that the Ministry of Interior addressed queries on this matter. He underscored that ensuring the paramount importance of citizens’ lives was crucial, citing potential threats to citizens and polling staff as the rationale for such measures. According to Solangi, it was imperative to guarantee unhindered mobility for the people.

Reflecting on historical precedents, Solangi acknowledged that disputes over the election process and election dates have been recurrent, citing instances from the 2018 and 2013 elections. Despite these challenges, the caretaker government remained committed to upholding the integrity and smooth conduct of the electoral process.