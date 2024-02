At least two children were killed and three injured in Lower Dir’s area, Shago Kas, on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, the bodies and the injured were shifted to the DHQ hospital in Lower Dir.

On Saturday, an explosion took place outside the residence of independent candidate Zubair Wazir from NA-42.

The police said: “In the blast several persons injured and casualities are feared”. Zubair Wazir had emerged victorious from NA-42. He had garnered 20022 votes.