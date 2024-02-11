Altaf Shakoor calls for coalition government

Regretted that the widening political polarization following the results of the general election, Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Altaf Shakoor here Sunday said that instead of further political infight a broad-based national government would serve the nation best, to bring economic stability and electoral reforms especially proportionate electoral system. He said the nation and country needs a stronger economy which is not possible without a durable long-term broad-based national government. He said all major political parties and winning independent candidates should join hands to steer the country out of political and economic crises.

He said we need to prefer the national interests over petty personal interests. He said the results of the general election show that polls were relatively free and fair. He said the victory of the independent candidates shows that there is respect for political dissent in our country which is a healthy sign for democracy. He said youth have played a major role in the recent elections and all political parties should keep in mind that ignoring the voice and aspirations of the youth would go against them. He said electoral reforms are now overdue. It is a dire need to introduce a proportionate electoral system in our country. He said the present system has served the interests of big mafias and not of the ordinary people. He said we should ensure that the voice of ordinary voters is also heard and respected. He said this is the way to grow and develop a healthy and sustainable democracy in our country.

Altaf Shakoor asked to keep the economy supreme over all other political considerations. He said without a strong economy we would continue to live as slaves of the international lenders like the World Bank and IMF. He said agricultural, irrigation and solar energy sectors would need focus of the coming government as these sectors are our game changers. He said every household should have rooftop solar panel systems. Dozens of big and small dams should be made and vast barren arid lands should be irrigated with drip irrigation and other water saving technologies. Altaf Shakoor congratulated all the winners and hoped that they would serve the nation and country to the best of their abilities.