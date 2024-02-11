Takeaway from elections

As the dust settles on the majority of the general election results, it is time to reflect the whole exercise and learn lessons to improve our social fabrics. Political parties have started negotiations to form the form governments at both the federal and provincial levels. The imperative now is to establish stable administrations comprising capable officers, transcending personal and party interests in the face of formidable challenges. The prevailing norm of bloated cabinets at the center and provinces needs reevaluation; a streamlined approach, aligned with genuine needs, would alleviate the burden of debt and redirect resources towards addressing the populace’s concerns.

In advocating for a departure from nepotism, there is need to adopt meritocracy as the guiding principle for appointments to government positions. The call is clear: qualifications should be the primary criterion, offering a way out of the current quagmire of difficulties.

With no single party securing a simple majority in the National Assembly, the inevitability of coalition governments emerges. The Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh and PTI-backed members in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appear poised to assume power in their respective provinces. Mian Nawaz Sharif, claiming his party’s position as the largest in the National Assembly and Punjab Assembly, extends an invitation for collaboration, putting the nation’s interests above partisan considerations.

Reports of a potential coalition between PML-N and PPP gain traction, with Shehbaz Sharif conveying Nawaz Sharif’s message to Asif Zardari. The commitment to forming coalition governments at the center and in Punjab reflects a shared vision for political and economic stability, an imperative underscored by the participation of Bilawal Bhutto in the crucial meeting.

However, challenges persist, with PTI’s Barrister Gohar Ali Khan claiming a majority of 150 seats and contemplating options for government formation. The potential for post-election disputes looms, prompting a call for immediate redressal through the Election Commission to dispel doubts and ensure a smooth transition.

In a broader appeal, this newspaper urges an end to the acrimonious trends that have marred national politics in recent years. A plea for understanding, harmony, and a departure from politics based on accusations and negative propaganda resonates strongly. Fostering unity is essential for the nation to embark on a path of development and prosperity, emphasizing that the journey forward hinges on collective efforts to transcend the divisive patterns of the past. *