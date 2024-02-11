Noor reacts to remarks on husband Awn Chaudhry’s win

Former actress Noor Bukhari, who left the entertainment industry, got angry at social media users, especially PTI supporters who are declaring Awn Chaudhry’s victory fake.

Awn Chaudhry, who is the leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), and Noor Bukhari’s husband, secured victory from NA-128 by obtaining 172,576 votes.

Sharing her thoughts on her Instagram story, the former actress took a dig at those social media users who were criticising her for her husband’s victory. Noor Bukhari urged people not to spread negativity and criticism on her post.

In response to criticism, Noor Bukhari turned off the comments section of her posts and slammed those who were leaving inappropriate comments on her Instagram story.

On elections day, the actress shared a picture of her husband Awn Chaudhry with a caption, “Allah’s help and victory is near.”

